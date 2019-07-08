Diming awarded Rani Laxmi Bai award

ZIRO/JAIPUR, Jul 7: Rubu Diming of Lempia village in Lower Subansiri district has received the Rani Laxmi Bai award-2019 during the 6th national level ‘Education Help to Needy Students’ and ‘Samarpan Samaj Gaurav Samman’ ceremony organised by the Samarpan Sanstha at Jaipur , Rajasthan on 7th July.

Diming was awarded for her outstanding service to society.

As vice chairperson of the Ziro Valley Charity Mission Society, she and her society members have sponsored study materials and sponsored the school fees of about 120 needy pre-school students.

She has worked in several other charity works, while also encouraging entrepreneurship of women.

Rajasthan’s Minister for Transport and Sainik Welfare Pratap Singh Khatriyavas and Chairman of OBC Commission Justice Jitendra Rai Goyal and other dignitaries were present during the award ceremony.