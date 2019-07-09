185 poll violence cases registered in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, Jul 8: A total of 185 cases of poll-related violence were registered in Arunachal Pradesh during the 11 April simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state, Home Minister Bamang Felix told the assembly on Monday.

Responding to a question by BJP MLA Lokam Tassar, Felix said that out of

the total cases booked, 25 were registered in the Koloriang constituency alone.

“In seven of the 25 districts – Pakke-Kessang, Shi Yomi, Upper Siang, Lohit, Anjaw, Dibang Valley and Lower Dibang Valley – not a single case of poll-related violence was reported. However, four poll-related murder cases were also registered in the state,” he said.

The home minister said that during the 2014 simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections, only 83 poll-related cases of violence had been registered. Election-related violence marred polling in eight booths in Koloriang, forcing the Election Commission to conduct re-poll twice.

The BJP MLA sought to know about the police action taken against those accused of vandalizing the SP office, snatching EVMs, and attacking polling teams in Koloriang constituency. Responding to a supplementary question, the home minister said the police department is working to solve the cases despite their complicated nature due to claims and counterclaims made by both the candidates, and assured to personally review all the registered cases. (PTI)