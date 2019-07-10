Complaint of human rights violation lodged with NHRC

WAKKA, Jul 9: A complaint regarding an alleged incident of human rights violation by the Longding police has been lodged with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) by the wife of one Khunna Naam.

In her complaint letter to the NHRC, the victim’s wife stated that her husband, a resident of Nginu village here in Longding district, was brutally tortured for five days in the lock-up of the Longding police station.

The complainant said that her husband was arrested on 23 May by the Wakka police, led by SI Chopgang Lowang, from Longding.

The wife of the victim alleged that her husband was arrested on suspicion by the police in connection with the murder of former ZPM Saliam Wangsa, which she vehemently denied her husband had any role in.

“As per police report, Saliam Wangsa was killed by suspected NSCN militant,” the complainant said, stating that her husband, who was an active PPA worker, had nothing to do with the murder case.

“My husband is a farmer by profession, and he does not belong to any underground group or outfit,” the victim’s wife stated.

She also stated that the allegation levelled against her husband by SI Lowang was “totally baseless and fabricated.”

The complainant further alleged that the police did not inform her about her husband’s arrest until she met her husband at the hospital on 28 May. Naam was admitted to the Longding CHC in a critical condition after he had been produced before the local court on 28 May, she said.

Stating that her husband is still recuperating from the grievous injuries, and is currently unable to even stand on his own feet, the complainant said the police would be the sole party responsible if anything unpleasant happens to her husband in the future.

The complainant appealed to the NHRC to swiftly conduct an inquiry and punish the erring policemen as per the law.