IRBn constable arrested for drug peddling

DOIMKUKH, Jul 9: A constable of the 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn), identified as Pani Raju, was arrested on Tuesday by the Doimukh police for peddling drugs in Doimukh town.

Capital SP Tumme Amo informed reporters that he had on Monday received “specific information” regarding Raju’s involvement in drug-dealing. Reportedly, the constable used to bring drugs from Shillong, Meghalaya, and sell them to youths in the town here.

Additionally, the Doimukh police station had also received an FIR stating that Raju had assaulted one of his friends in a poolroom in Rono on 7 July.

Thereafter, the SP formed a team of police officers and men, comprising Doimukh Police Station OC, Inspector B Tangzang, SI TM Nekam, L Ct Charu Yata and Ct Biri Peter, and a manhunt was launched.

The accused was arrested within an hour of receipt of the complaint, the SP informed.

“A search is going on to seize the drugs as the accused has sold out all the drugs and some quantities are suspected to be hidden,” Amo added.

He also informed that a co-accused in the drug peddling case, one Nabam Atung, is on the run “and will be arrested soon.”

The arrested accused was scheduled to be produced before the sessions court on Tuesday.