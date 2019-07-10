RGUTA hails state budget

RONO HILLS, Jul 9: The Rajiv Gandhi University Teachers’ Association (RGUTA) has expressed appreciation for the state budget which has allocated grants-in-aid of Rs 8.40 crore to the RGU for settlement of the pension issue of its employees, Rs 3 crore for a student activity centre, and Rs 16 crore for completion of the drinking water project at the university.

The association also commended Chief Minister Pema Khandu for providing three buses to the university.

“The RGUTA, in collaboration with the RGUEA and the university’s pension committee, has been making constant efforts to convince the state government to

consider GPF-cum-pension for the teachers and employees of the RGU who joined the university prior to its conversion to a central university in April 2007,” the RGUTA stated in a press release, and added that the “allocation of grants-in-aid will definitely boost the morale of the teachers and employees of the university and encourage them to work for the development of the state, in tandem with the state government.”

The association said the construction of the student activity centre would offer opportunities to the students to participate in sports activities.

Stating that drinking water supply has always been a big problem in the campus, the RGUTA requested the state government and the implementing agency to ensure timely completion of the drinking water project.