One arrested in Ojing Taying murder case: Felix

ITANAGAR, Jul 10: Home Minister Bamang Felix on Wednesday said that one person, a prime suspect, has been arrested in the Ojing Taying murder case.

He said that the police was working round the clock and “there will be a breakthrough soon.”

The Home minister was responding to a question from Congress MLA Ninong Ering on the status of the case.

Ojing was attacked on 10 June, 2017 in Itanagar and he passed away nine days later in a hospital in Guwahati, Assam.

The state government had recommended the case to the CBI, which had turned it down in August 2018 saying that his death did not have interstate ramifications.

The state government had also announced cash awards to informers.

The Special investigation Team is currently handling the case.