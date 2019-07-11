One arrested for murder of child

Staff Reporter

BASAR, Jul 10: The Basar unit police has arrested one Kenbom Dirchi on charge of murder of a five-year-old boy on Wednesday morning.

Reportedly, the young child had been missing since 8 July from Dali Village under Basar circle in Leparada district.

Leparada Superintendent of Police Shweta Chauhan informed this daily that an investigation team led by Officer-in-Charge Token Dubi apprehended Kenbom Dirchi for interrogation.

During interrogation, Dirchi reportedly confessed to committing murder of the boy and that he had buried the body.

The body of the child was later dug out by the police team. After medical formalities, the body was handed over to the parents.

While the accused has confessed to the crime, the SP said that the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

The accused Dirchi has been taken under three days police remand at the Basar police station and a case has been registered under section 359 of IPC. Section 302 was added after his confession, the SP added.