Swachh Sundar Shauchalaya Day observed

NAMSAI/ TAWANG, Jul 10: The Swachh Sundar Shauchalaya Day was observed in Namsai district recently in a function organized by the PHE & WS department, wherein Deputy Commissioner Dr Tapasya Raghav gave away awards to the best performing beneficiaries in the district.

Korontia Ratan of Kaba, Chow Uttam Pangyok of Jona IV, Dilip Lohar of Sengapather, Chow Akhim Pangyok of Nongtaw Shyam and Subin Payeng of Sitpani Miri were awarded as the top five best performing sarpanchs in the district.

Best paintings with a sanitary message on household/ school toilets were also awarded to Pakhi Sonowal, who won the first prize. Chow Khirichan Nokkew and Moromi Gogoi won the second and third prizes respectively.

In addition, 10 household beneficiaries in the district were also awarded for their outstanding performances under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin).

Addressing the participants, PHE Executive Engineer Radhe Raja urged all to spread the word of cleanliness in every nook and corner of the district. He also gave a PowerPoint presentation on the Swacchata Mahotsav and on the works undertaken by the department in the district.

Explaining the negative effects of open defecation on one’s health, the deputy commissioner appealed all to keep their surroundings and toilets clean. She also asked everyone not to limit themselves to merely construction of toilets, but to use and maintain them well.

She also urged students to be ambassadors of swacchata and to take the responsibility of discouraging those defecating in the open.

Raghav also emphasized on the importance of solid and liquid waste management, which she said, was going to be a major issue in the near future.

The DC called for building compost pits in the three blocks of the district and converge them with the Panchayats, and emphasized on the importance of segregation of different types of wastes at source. She also appealed to all to stop using plastic and plastic bottles in their houses.

At Tawang district, the PHE & WS division also felicitated five best performer Sarpanchs, 10 best household beneficiaries from the swachh sundar sauchalaya contest and two best NGOs for supporting the Swachh Bharat Mission in the district during a programme organized as part of the Swachh Sundar Shauchalaya Day celebrated under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) at the DC’s conference hall here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Tawang PHED Executive Engineer, G Mize lauded the PRI members, Gaon Burahs, students, NGOs, HoDs and villagers for extending their support in proper implementation of the Swachch Bharat Mission(Grameen) in the district and asked them to keep on extending their support to maintain Tawang’s status of being ODF free and cleanest district in the North East.

Circle Officer Tashi Wangchhu also spoke on the occasion.

Later, local NGO, EPS’s president Jambey Dondu in his address requested the district administration to put a complete ban on use of plastic carry bags in the district. (DIPROs)