Orientation prog on MKSY held at Boleng

BOLENG, Jul 10: An orientation and convergence programme on ‘Mahila Kisan Sashaktikaran Pariyojana (MKSY) under National Rural Livelihood Mission was held here in Siang district on 8 July.

Deputy Commissioner Rajeev Takuk urged all stakeholders to work in unison for success of the programme and to facilitate women towards a sustainable livelihood. He also advised the self help groups to inculcate spirit of self-help in true sense.

A detailed PowerPoint presentation on NRLM, structure of Block Mission Management Unit (BMMU) and report on Pangin BMMU was given by Pangin Cluster Coordinator Pangin Jose Guria.

This was followed by presentations on Rumgong and Riga BMMUs by Taso Rinya and Minu Markia, respectively. The Pangin Block Mission Manager (BMM) also gave a PowerPoint presentation on MKSP.

The programme concluded with an interactive session with participants in the programme.

Besides the members from various Women Self help Groups, the programme was attended by government officials from various departments and staff of ArSLM from the district. (DIPRO)