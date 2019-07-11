Assam Police arrest 3 in driver assault case

DHEMAJI, Jul 10: The Assam Police on Tuesday arrested three persons in connection with the passenger taxi (winger) driver assault case in Assam’s Dhemaji district.

The arrested persons are Rajdeep Chutia (19), Rana Bora (28) and Jintu Kalita, all from Dhemaji, said SI Chandrakanta Phukan of Dhemaji Police Station, adding that few other involved in the incident are yet to be arrested.

The Dhemaji Police have registered a suo moto case in connection with the case under section 341/323/294/427/34 IPC, Phukan said.

The police official said it was a road rage incident on the highway near Dhemaji town and no passenger of the vehicle involving the incident was attacked by the miscreants.

“….. it was a case of road rage, please don’t generalize it as a regional or communal issue,” a Facebook post by the Dhemaji Police read, adding that the main accused have been taken into custody.

It also appealed to the people of both the states to maintain peace and harmony.

On Tuesday, a team of the Dhemaji district unit of Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK) met the Dhemaji SP and demanded immediate arrest of all the culprits involved in the incident.

The students’ union informed the SP that some miscreants on Monday torched a passenger vehicle (AR-02A 7277) near Swagat Hotel in Dhemaji district and also mercilessly beat the drive of the vehicle, one Kalu Chetry ‘without any valid reason’, which has created chaos and panic among the people of both the neighbouring states.

While condemning the incident in its strongest term, the TMPK demanded appropriate punishment for all the culprits involved in the incident.