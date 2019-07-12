Madhur Verma posted to Arunachal

[Taba Ajum]

ITANAGAR, Jul 11: One of Delhi Police’s most high-profile officers and its spokesman, Madhur Verma, has been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.

A 2005 batch AGMUT cadre Indian Police Service officer, Verma was also the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of New Delhi district, and is an SSP rank officer. Earlier, he had served as the North Delhi DCP, as well as in the crime branch. He is expected to be posted as the AIGP once he joins the state police here.

An official order from the home ministry issued on Thursday states that Verma ”stands relieved” with effect from 11 July to join his new place of posting.

Verma is very active on social media, like microblogging site Twitter, and regularly responds to the grievances of the people. He has investigated several high-profile cases, including the case in which AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran had been arrested for allegedly conspiring with middleman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and others to bribe unidentified Election Commission officials to get the two leaves symbol for the Sasikala-led AIADMK faction.

He was also involved in solving the sensational 2014 case in which a woman working with a Gurgaon firm had been allegedly raped by an Uber cab driver.

In March this year, Verma was in the news for allegedly assaulting and misbehaving with an on-duty traffic policeman. The Delhi Police had initiated a vigilance inquiry, under the supervision of the special commissioner, against Verma in this regard. However, Verma rubbished the allegation, saying the latter had levelled the charge against him to shield himself from action after he had misbehaved with two persons, including a policeman, while on duty.