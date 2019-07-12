Union welcomes govt statement on Ojing Taying murder case

ITANAGAR, Jul 11: The All East Siang District Students’ Union (AESDSU) has welcomed Home Minister Bamang Felix’s statement in the assembly that a prime accused in the Ojing Taying murder case has been arrested, and that “there will be a breakthrough soon.”

Taying, former finance secretary of the AESDSU, was attacked on 10 June, 2017, in Itanagar, and he passed away nine days later in a hospital in Guwahati, Assam.

The union expressed hope that justice would finally be delivered to the bereaved family, “though it has been a long, anguishing wait.”

It also expressed gratitude to Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering for his consistent support in the matter.

Also welcoming the provision of fund for the state university in Pasighat in the just concluded budget session, the AESDSU opined that “rather than giving fund in piecemeal basis, the state government should announce a one-time special package, so that the completion of infrastructure and institutionalization of the much-desired centre of higher learning does not drag on.”

The union also urged the state government to pay heed to the turbulence in the Siang river “that is mainly orchestrated by neighboring country China.”

It said the state government should impress on the Centre the need to have a water treaty with China, as demanded by the AAPSU on several occasions, and sanction requisite fund for flood control work, “rather than leaving people at the mercy of the marauding Siang river.”