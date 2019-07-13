Priests’ assn seeks eviction of encroachers

ITANAGAR, Jul 12: The All Arunachal Pradesh Abotani Abotaru Nibu Nijik Boos (Priest) Welfare Association in a representation to the chief secretary on Thursday urged him to direct the capital complex DC, EAC and SP to carry out an eviction drive against encroachers who it said have constructed houses in Nibu Nijik Boos Model Village and Jami Jate I & II areas without authorization.

Stating that the land belongs to the association, it said despite the 16 November, 2018 order of the Itanagar permanent bench of the Gauhati High Court, directing the encroachers to evict the areas, the administration has not initiated any action till date.

“Due to delay in action from your office, (we) submitted another letter to the chief secretary on 1/2/2019 for further action. Thereafter, the chief secretary gave direction to the DA secretary, and after that the deputy DA secretary forwarded the memorandum to the capital complex DC on 11 March, 2019, File No DAD-16/2019/993, but the capital complex DC did not take any action against the party,” it said, and urged the CS to issue an eviction order within 14 days of the submission of the representation.