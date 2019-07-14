Electrician hospitalized after accident

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 13: A power department staffer had to be rushed to the East Kameng district hospital in Seppa on Thursday after he met with an accident while restoring a faulty power line near Tamme village in Bana subdivision.

The electrician, identified as Bitu Kakoti (in his 50s), was reportedly hit by a twisted bundle of conductors when he was untying them, causing him serious injuries. Kakoti was fixing the faulty power line between Bana and Tamme village. He broke his jaw and teeth in the accident, and was rushed to the district hospital in Seppa for treatment.

The 33 kv power supply line from Khuppi for Seppa township was reportedly disrupted by a landslide caused by heavy downpour.