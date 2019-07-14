Min inaugurates NEI office

NAHARLAGUN, Jul 13: Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo inaugurated the office of the ‘North East Idol (NEI) being North East Indian’ at Papu Hill here on Saturday.

Saying he would extend all support to the NEI, the minister urged related departments, such as the indigenous & cultural affairs department, to “come forward to encourage and support initiatives in promoting local talents and traditional culture.”

He lauded the efforts of the NEI

for “beginning an event with all the Northeast states towards the noble cause of helping people in distress and cancer patients.”

“The NEI is an intimate platform for artists in Northeast India, which allows artists to convey the message of oneness and emotions that will endorse communal harmony,” said NEI chairperson Nabam Amzi Sonam.

The NEI is undertaking social responsibility by organising the NEI in aid of the Aashiana’s state chapter and cancer institute.

A ‘Northeast unification song album’, showcasing singers and official dialects of different states of the region, was also released on the occasion.