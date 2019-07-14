Flood situation in East Siang remains grim, stranded passengers evacuated in West Kameng

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

PASIGHAT, Jul 13: The flood situation in East Siang district continues to remain grim with the Siang river rising above the danger mark here, causing floods and soil erosion in many areas.

The RCC bridge over the Siku river along NH 515, between Ayeng village and Mebo, is under threat due to a massive soil erosion that occurred at the bridge point.

The Border Roads Organization’s Project Brahmank has engaged workers and machineries to maintain the bridge.

On several previous occasions, the river – a tributary of the Siang – had eroded the right abutment of the bridge, and had snapped surface communication between Pasighat and Mebo.

Vast swathes of crops and farmlands in New Borguli, Kongkul and Serum villages, on the left bank of the Siang, in Mebo subdivision are also reportedly under threat due to heavy erosion by the river, which is also posing a threat to the 132 kv electric poles on its right bank.

As per latest information, the water level of the Siang in Pasighat started receding since Saturday evening, and was flowing at around the danger level (153.96 m) at 6 pm. However, the water levels of the Kadang, Ngopok, Sisar (Bagkul) and Taro-Tamak rivers in Mebo were maintaining a rising trend till the filing of this report.

Meanwhile, 45 passengers who had been stranded in between Sessa and Zero Point on the BCT road in West Kameng district due to the road block caused by landslides were evacuated safely on Saturday.

However, the 21 vehicles, including a state transport bus, which were left stranded on the road, remain there. The portion of the road is likely to be cleared within a couple of days. (With DIPRO input)