Fire accident victims seek govt’s attention

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Jul 13: Over 250 victims of the fire accident which had occurred here in Upper Subansiri district on 1 July have come out seeking the government’s immediate attention to their grievances.

A fortnight after the incident, the daily wage earners, mostly women, remain without an alternative source of income after the fire turned the daily market into ashes.

They informed that, after the accident had occurred, “all MLAs, including the minister, visited the spot.”

However, they said that despite assurances to provide help to the victims, no relief or financial assistance had been given to them till the filing of this report.

The daily wage earners said they are awaiting the construction of a new shed, and clearing of the ashes from the spot by the department concerned, so that they can resume their business.

“Fourteen days have passed, but the district administration has not initiated any action, nor provided immediate relief. The UD & housing department also does not seem interested in clearing the ashes after the fire accident,” they said.

Also claiming that some individuals are trying to encroach on the market land, the victims informed that a complaint has been lodged at the police station here against suspects who could have been involved in setting the fire with the intent to encroach on the market land.

However, they said “the police have not initiated action to nab the culprit(s).”

Later, the victims brought the complaint to the notice of local MLA Taniya Soki, who has directed the district administration and police to verify the spot, and warned the public against encroachment.