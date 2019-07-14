Several countries interested in investing in Arunachal, CM told

NEW DELHI, Jul 13: Prof Solomon Darwin of the University of Berkeley, USA, and his team during a meeting with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu here on Saturday informed him about the countries that are interested in investing in Arunachal for the implementation of the Smart Village Movement (SVM).

The Arunachal government had in June last year signed an MoU with the SVM to facilitate technology innovations, research and development, open innovation, technology interventions, and curriculum development in select villages of the state.

Saturday’s meeting had been held to assess the progress of the implementation of the SVM in the state. Prof Darwin informed that countries, especially those from the Nordic region, are interested in investing in Arunachal.

Khandu on his part assured of full support of his government to the SVM team, and appointed a nodal officer for the task. (CMO)