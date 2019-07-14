ITANAGAR, Jul 13: Promising karate kid Lipin Ete of Arunachal Pradesh struck the first medal (silver) for the country in the Thailand Open Karate Championship being held in Bangkok.
She won the medal on Friday, in the girls’ U-14 category, in the Kata event.
Ete had last year won a bronze medal in the same event.
Ete wins first medal for country at Thailand open
ITANAGAR, Jul 13: Promising karate kid Lipin Ete of Arunachal Pradesh struck the first medal (silver) for the country in the Thailand Open Karate Championship being held in Bangkok.