DC stresses on scientific mgmt to halt citrus decline

MAWAI, Jul 14: Lohit DC Prince Dhawan on Sunday stressed on adopting scientific management practices to arrest citrus decline.

Speaking during a ‘sensitization programme on citrus decline’ organized here by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), the DC urged citrus growers of the circle to “join hands with the KVK scientists and follow their instructions and management practices.”

About one hundred farmers participated in the programme.

Assuring the farmers of administrative support, Dhawan said similar programmes would be organized with farmers again to strengthen the farming status of the district.

Assistant Commissioner Sunny K Singh highlighted the schemes available for farmers, and stressed on “group farming through the farmers-producers organization to ensure better income for the producers.”

Plant protection scientist Madhumita Sonowal Bora explained citrus decline and

its management practices, besides speaking on management of insects, pests and plant diseases in citrus plants.

Bora also demonstrated the preparation method of Bordeaux mixture and its application on citrus plants.

Agrometeorology scientist Bidyapati Ngangom spoke on the agro-met advisory service and how it could help farmers, while Namsai KVK Head Dr Manish Kanwat demonstrated “the procedure of compost making with available biomass” in a farmer’s field.

The decomposer pathogen was later distributed to all the farmers by the DC.

The farmers also interacted with KVK scientists, agriculture officers and horticulture experts.