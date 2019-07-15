RKMS alumni interact with patients

Sona lauds RKMH

ITANAGAR, Jul 14: Former students of Ramakrishna Mission Schools (RKMS) along with Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki and Daporijo MLA Taniya Soki on Sunday visited the Ramakrishna Mission Hospital (RKMH) here and interacted with the indoor patients, staff and administrators of the hospital.

The visit was initiated by a group of RKMS alumni, who are currently working in various capacities in different fields, to reach out to the needy and poor patients of the hospital.

Lauding the yeoman services rendered by the Ramakrishna Mission to the people of the state through initiatives in the health and education sectors, Sona requested RKMH secretary Swami Vishweshananda to provide the best medical treatment and other related facilities to every visiting patient.

Later, Sona, Taki and Soki distributed fruits to the indoor patients and wished them speedy recovery. Swami Vishweshananda briefed them on the different types

of healthcare facilities and medical equipment available in the hospital, and informed about the RKMH’s plans to further improve the facilities in the hospital.

Drs Byabang Rana and Lobsang Tsetim were also present during the visit.