Assn demands upholding recruitment ratio

ITANAGAR, Jul 15: The All Arunachal Pradesh Unemployed Electrical, Electronic, Mechanical & Computer Engineers’ Association has written to the power undersecretary to maintain the ratio for the posts of assistant electrical inspectors (AEI) under the state government’s recruitment ratio (RR) rule.

In its representation, the association said that, of the 14 AEI posts, 50 percent of the posts must be advertised under the RR rule for engineering graduates.

It claimed that “despite the RR rule, the department concerned has not been following the standard framed by the government of Arunachal Pradesh, which makes unemployed electro-mechanical engineers more deprived,” and sought prompt action to maintain the RR rule.

There are currently 26 posts of electrical inspectors in the power department (electrical), out of which 14 posts are of AEI.