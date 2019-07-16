11 cases of JE detected in state, dept says no cause for alarm

ITANAGAR, Jul 15: Eleven cases of Japanese encephalitis (JE) have been detected in the state during the month of July this year, with East Siang district reporting the highest number of five cases.

With three positive cases, Papum Pare is second in the list, while Upper Subansiri, Lohit and Kra Daadi have all reported one positive case each, informed Director of Health Services (DHS) Dr M Lego in a press release.

While all 11 patients are under treatment in various hospitals, no deaths due to JE have been reported from anywhere in the state.

Dr Lego informed that the health & family welfare department has initiated all preventive and other necessary steps.

“There is no cause for alarm. Any cases of fever, with stiffness of body, drowsiness, etc, should be reported to health facilities for confirmation and treatment,” the DHS said.

Meanwhile, all district medical officers have been alerted to step up surveillance, IEC activities and anti-vector measures.

“Pigs and piglets are intermediate hosts, while the Culex mosquito is the vector,” the DHS added.