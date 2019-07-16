AWAZ awareness camp on child labour

ITANAGAR, Jul 15: The Apatani Women Association Ziro (AWAZ) organised an awareness camp here on 14 July to discuss the issue of child labour.

During the programme, which was attended by hundreds of women from the capital complex, Child Welfare Committee chairperson Kani Nada Malling made a presentation on children and labour prohibition, its regulation act of 1986, and the legal punishment under the act, along with the modifications in it.

She also made a presentation on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and discussed child trafficking.

Malling also explained to the gathering how to use the child helpline.

Executive members of the AWAZ, Hibu Dindi and Kago Tadi Assung, highlighted the association’s activities.