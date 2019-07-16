Not received notice from CBI: Tuki

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 15: Former chief minister Nabam Tuki has said he is yet to receive any notice from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after media reports emerged that he has been booked by the CBI in a graft case dating back to when he was the consumer affairs & civil supplies minister.

“I only got to know about the case from media reports. Once I get an official notice, I will respond,” Tuki told media persons here on Sunday.

He claimed innocence in the case and said investigation would clear everything.

“Let investigation be done, the truth will come out. At this moment it will be inappropriate to comment regarding the case. An allegation has been levelled which has to be investigated,” Tuki said.

The CBI has charged Tuki over alleged corruption in awarding contracts worth Rs 3.2 crore for a government project in 2003. The agency has also booked his brother, Nabam Tagam, apart from NN Osik, who was the civil supplies director at the time, and Sohrab Ali Hazarika, the then chief manager of the United Commercial Bank.