Sajolang dance to be showcasedat ‘Indradhanush’ event in London

ITANAGAR, Jul 15: Sajolang dance of Arunachal Pradesh and Rongmei dance of Manipur are scheduled to be showcased during the ‘Indradhanush’ event at the cultural wing of the Indian high commission in London, United Kingdom, on 18 July.

Organised by the Sanskruti Centre, the event aims to generate greater understanding and awareness of India’s tribal arts and project India’s cultural image to wider audiences.

“Sajolang and Rongmei are not known to UK audiences, and we are glad and proud to bring these two forms to the audiences here,” said Ragasudha Vinjamuri, a member of the organising team.

“A lot of hard work went into this initiative, coordinating with members of tribal community, learning their authentic dance steps, and procuring the original tribal outfits – all which consumed months of preparation and help from well-wishers. We are humbled to receive best wishes from the culture ministers of both the states, Taba Tedir and Jayantakumar Singh,” she added.