Man jumps into Dibang River

Staff Reporter

ROING, Jul 17: A 35-year-old man in Lower Dibang Valley district reportedly jumped into the Dibang River from the bridge overhead on Tuesday afternoon.

The person has been identified as Anja Piya Menjo, a teacher and a father to two children.

Speaking to this daily, Lower Dibang Valley Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kr Sain informed that bystanders near the bridge saw him jump into the turbulent Dibang River.

“We received prompt information about it as a police official was also an eyewitness to it. There is speculation that he may have attempted suicide as he had reportedly tried to commit suicide earlier as well,” the SP said.

The SP informed that the police and NDRF team have been conducting search operations since Tuesday, but has not been able to locate the person.

“The weather and turbulent river are making it all the more difficult to trace him out. Information has been passed on to the police in Assam and nearby districts of Arunachal to inform us regarding the same,” the SP added.