Drug peddlers arrested

CHANGLANG, Jul 17: The Changlang Police on Tuesday apprehended four drug peddlers in Changlang district.

Three of them were arrested under the Changlang police station area, while another was arrested from the Kharsang police station area.

Changlang district Superintendent of Police Surender Choudhary informed that the first three peddlers were apprehended during the check drive carried out by Inspector CA Namchoom and Inspector L Angu.

A case under section 21(b)/27/29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered.