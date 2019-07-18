NES’ academic & professional achievers’ award-2019 presented

ITANAGAR, Jul 17: The 15th Annual Academic and Professional Achievers Awards- 2019 of the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) were given away at a function at Dera Natung Government College auditorium here on Tuesday.

The awards were conferred on 18 meritorious students belonging to the community, who have excelled in the class 10 and class 12 examinations and those who have qualified for admission in various professional degree courses through NEET and JEE.

The NES, for the first time, also felicitated both the direct recruits and promotes of group A and B officers during the period from July 2018 to 2019.

Attending the function, Home Minister Bamang Felix urged the NES to give the 14 legislators of the community the opportunity of sponsoring the NES’ annual academic and professional awards from 2020 onwards.

NES president Bengia Tolum said he is satisfied with academic performance of Kurung Kumey district.

He also made a clarion call for preservation, promotion and propagation of the dying art and culture, especially language and literature.

Responding positively to the request of Felix, Tolum entrusted upon the legislators of the community to sponsor the event from the next year and also to take care of the schools, adopted by the NES.

The function was marked by colourful cultural programmes presented by the All Nyishi Youth Association, All Nyishi Students’ Union and veteran artist Chukhu Yayo Bengia.

MLAs Tarin Dakpe, Jikke Tako and Hayeng Mangfi, former NES members, Nyishi community based organizations, senior members and students of the community attended the function.