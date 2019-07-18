NIA registers case against four govt employees for alleged funding to NSCN (IM)

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, July 17: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reportedly registered a case against officials of the Arunachal Pradesh government in connection with its probe into alleged funding to the National Socialist Council of Nagaland -Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM).

Quoting official sources, news18.com reports that, “The Central government has received information regarding registration of an FIR dated June 29, registered at the Dibrugarh police station in Assam. A vehicle bearing Arunachal registration was intercepted and four persons were held under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Cash worth Rs 15 lakh was also seized.”

As reported earlier, on 29 June, a hardcore NSCN (IM) operative, identified as Khemphai Wangsu, was nabbed by the police in Dibrugarh, along with Md Kazimuddin, driver of the WagonR car (AS-04-1803) in which the operative was travelling.

Rs 15 lakhs, which they had allegedly collected from Arunachal Pradesh, was seized from their possession. Their arrests led to arrest of three engineers of the Rural Works Department (RWD) and a lower divisional clerk.

The officials were identified as Wangpan Wangsu (JE, Longding), Likha Oma (JE, Ziro), Lostrang (AE, West Kameng), and Tensin Norbu (LDC, Tawang).

The NSCN-IM operative had reportedly come from Dimapur, Nagaland and was staying at a hotel in Dibrugarh, Assam.

Earlier on 27 June, two women from Vijaynagar in Changlang district were arrested along with arms in Dibrugarh, Assam. The Assam police had said that both the cases were connected.