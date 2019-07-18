Opportunities for agri-horti innovators and start-ups

ITANAGAR, Jul 17: CHFR-ABI (College of Horticulture and Forestry RKVY – RAFTAAR Agri Business Incubator), an agri-horti innovation hub and agri-business incubation centre, supported and funded by Rashtriya KrishiVikas Yojana – Remunerative Approaches for Agriculture and Allied Sector Rejuvenation (RKVY – RAFTAAR) has invited application from students, youths and individuals having an innovative idea for Agripreneurship Orientation Programme (AOP).

After successful completion of internship programme, the selected interns will be eligible for applying pre-seed stage fund/ subsistence grant

up to Rs 5 lakhs per start-up, for converting their innovative ideas into prototype/ product.

Agri-horti business start-ups having a minimum viable product (MVP) based on their innovative business ideas in agriculture / horticulture and allied sectors, can apply for seed stage funding programme to get a grant-in-aid of up to Rs 25 lakhs.

The shortlisted applicants/ start-ups will be called for an oral presentation, based on which, the final selection will be made for the above two programmes. Last date for receipt of application is 17 August.