Bank donates to orphanage to mark foundation day

Staff Reporter

NAHARLAGUN, Jul 18: Essential commodities were distributed among the children of the Oju Mission School orphanage by the officers of the Itanagar and Naharlagun branches of the Bank of Baroda (BoB) during a programme organized at the school here on Thursday.

The erstwhile Vijaya Bank (now amalgamated with the BoB) officers donated the items to mark the bank’s 112th foundation day.

Speaking on the occasion, Itanagar BoB branch chief manager Jishnu Das commended the Oju Welfare Association’s (OWA) untiring efforts towards empowering women and children in the state, and expressed hope that the organization would continue to carry out philanthropic activities in the future.

The chief manager of the Itanagar and Naharlagun branches of the erstwhile E-Vijaya Bank (now BoB), MM Bhuyan, in his address assured all possible support from the BoB under its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

OWA chairperson Ratan Anya and BoB Ganga branch manager N Loya also spoke.