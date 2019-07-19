India should resolve stapled visa issue with China: Gao

NEW DELHI, Jul 18: BJP MP Tapir Gao from Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday said in the Lok Sabha that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should resolve the matter related to issuing of stapled visas by China to people from his state as they should not be treated as “second grade” citizens.

Raising the issue during the zero hour, Gao said China issues stapled visas to residents of Arunachal Pradesh and as a result they are not allowed to travel to the country.

Gao said the people of Arunachal should not be treated as “second grade citizens,” and urged Modi to resolve the issue during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to India. (PTI)