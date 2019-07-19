Major reshuffle effected in state bureaucracy

[Taba Ajum]

ITANAGAR, Jul 18: Days after the transfer of chief secretary Satya Gopal and DGP SBK Singh to Delhi and Mizoram, respectively, a major reshuffle has been effected in the state’s bureaucracy, with several AGMUT cadre IAS and IPS officers also being transferred.

The home ministry issued a notification in this regard on Thursday.

Lokhande Prashant Sitaram, a 2001 AGMUT cadre IAS officer, has been transferred to the state, while PWD Commissioner Belatee Pertin has been transferred to Delhi. At present Sitaram is on a foreign deputation.

The present IGP (Administration) Sunil Garg has been transferred to Delhi, and will be replaced by 1995 AMGUT cadre officer Ravinder Singh Yadav, who at present is the north zone special commissioner of the Delhi police.

The new IPS officers who have been transferred to the state are Deepak Purohit, Chandan Choudhary, Fulzele Piyush Nirakar, and Bharat Reddey Bommareddy.

Those who have been transferred out of the state are Manoj Kumar Meena (to Chandigarh), Jitendra Kumar Meena and Rohit Meena (both to Delhi). Upper Subansiri DC Danish Ashraf has been transferred to Daman & Diu.

Another officer who has been transferred out of the state is Vinod P Kavle. The IAS officers who have been transferred to Arunachal are Bhanu Prabha, Abhyaankar A Ajit, Govind Jaiswal, AR Talwade, and P Parthiban.

Recently, Naresh Kumar and RP Upadhaya were appointed as the new chief secretary and DGP of the state.