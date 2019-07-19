School principal arrested for sexually abusing minor

[Karda Natam]

DAPORIJO, Jul 18: The principal of Silver Hill Public School here in Upper Subansiri district, identified as Jaya Prakash PD, has been arrested for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old boy.

The incident came to light when the child narrated the ordeal to his father, who in turn informed the police.

Speaking to this daily, Upper Subansiri SP Keni Bagra informed that a complaint of sexual harassment of a child had been brought to the police station here on 3 July by the child’s parents.

“The case was immediately registered, and the police swung into action and nabbed the accused on the same day,” the SP said.

He said investigation is underway “in full swing” and the culprit has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The father of the survivor, in a video message which has since gone viral, sought strong punishment for the accused.

“It is alleged that the same person sexually assaulted a child a few years ago. If the victim’s parents had lodged a police complaint at that time, my son would not have been victimized. I seek strong punishment for the accused, so that justice is delivered to my child,” he said.

The child’s father also appealed to every parent to not hide such sexual assault cases and come out openly to ensure punishment for sexual predators.

Meanwhile, the All Upper Subansiri District Students’ Union has termed the incident “barbaric,” and requested the law enforcing authorities to fast-track the case and award exemplary punishment to the accused.

The union has also urged the district administration and the education department to “immediately inquire all the schools in the district and enquire whether they are following the laid down guidelines to run the schools, in order to prevent any untoward incident in future.”