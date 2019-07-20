Three earthquakes jolt Arunachal

ITANAGAR, Jul 19: Three earthquakes of 5.6, 3.8 and 4.9 magnitudes hit Arunachal Pradesh on Friday within minutes of each other, according to the meteorological department.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far due to the quakes, each of which lasted for a few seconds, officials said.

The first quake, of 5.6 magnitude, occurred at 2.52 pm at a depth of 10 kms in East Kameng district, the tremors of which were felt in Itanagar, Guwahati, other parts of Assam, and Dimapur in Nagaland, the met department website said.

The second one, of 3.8 magnitude, was recorded at 3.04 pm, also at a depth of 10 kms, at another site in East Kameng. The third, 4.9-magnitude quake, was recorded at 3.21 pm. It had its epicentre at a depth of 95 kms in Kurung Kumey district, the website stated.

According to seismologists, the northeastern region comes under Zone 5 on the seismic map, making the states susceptible to earthquakes. (PTI)