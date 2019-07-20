DC sets deadline for completion of Divn IV bridge

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 19: Capital Complex DC Vikram Singh Malik has informed that the administration has set 15 September as the deadline for the PWD and the contractor to complete the construction of the bridge between F Sector and Division IV here.

The delay in completing the bridge has become a major point of resentment with residents and commuters now appealing to the capital complex administration and the PWD to speed up the construction work.

They allege that while the work is progressing at a snail’s pace the construction agency is not persuading the contractor to finish it on time.

“We appeal to the authority to direct the agency to carry out the work on a war footing in the greater interest of the public. If this bridge is constructed at the earliest, it will considerably help to decongest traffic on NH 415,” said a resident.