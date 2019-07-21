Month-long plantation drive underway

Correspondent

TELAM, Jul 20: Continuing its month-long plantation drive covering many areas of Arunachal and bordering Assam, the Simen Dobu Forest Plantation Welfare Society (SDFPWS) conducted a plantation drive at the higher secondary school here in East Siang district on Saturday.

The school’s Principal, Marte Koyu, urged the students to take care of the saplings and ensure their survival, while Forest Range Officer of Nari, Omang Moyong Bam, spoke on the importance of plantation to protect the Earth from environmental degradation.

SDFPWS members led by former Nari-Koyu ZPM Takir Kakki planted over 150 saplings of different species of trees in the school’s premises.

The SDFPWS, which launched the programme this month, has so far planted 1000 saplings.

It has set a target of planting around 5,000 saplings, covering both sides of the interstate boundary.