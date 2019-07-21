Orientation prog for legal aid counsels, retainer lawyers begins

NAHARLAGUN, Jul 20: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) began a two-day orientation programme here on Saturday for legal aid counsels and retainer lawyers on various facets of the law, and their role in implementation of legal services activities.

On the first day, Child Welfare Committee (CWC) chairperson Kani Nada Maling presented an overview of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015, and the working of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and the CWC in Arunachal Pradesh, besides the role of legal aid counsels in assisting the JJB and the CWC.

APSLSA Legal Aid Counsel Raknu Konya spoke on the Arunachal Pradesh Recording of Marriage Act, 2008, including marriage registration, the procedures involved, and the role of legal aid counsels in assisting couples in registration of marriage.

APSLSA Member Secretary Budi Habung spoke on “basic knowledge and overview of criminal laws and practices and special references to courts of Arunachal Pradesh.”

In the afternoon session, Law & Justice Deputy Secretary Dani Belo spoke on various welfare schemes of the government, and the role of the legal aid counsels in assisting the beneficiaries. He also spoke on the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011.

Later, mediator in the Supreme Court, Reema Bhandari, spoke on the Commercial Court Act, 2015, and its amendment, and the objective behind enacting such legislation.

A brief interaction session followed, during which issues raised by the participants where clarified.

Held in collaboration with the union justice department, the orientation programme was attended by 47 participants on the first day.