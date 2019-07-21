Session on Acumen fellowship held

ROING, Jul 20: Eighteen aspirants from diverse cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds participated in an ‘information session on Acumen fellowship’ conducted by Acumen fellow RK Paul Chawang at NGO AMYAA’s office here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Saturday.

“The Acumen fellow programme catalyzes moral leadership to drive social change. Over the course of the year, fellows will stay in their full time jobs while participating in weeklong seminars and virtual leadership curriculum to help them build moral imagination to drive change in their communities,” the NGO stated in a release.