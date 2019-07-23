Rain damages houses, structures in capital

ITANAGAR, Jul 22: Torrential rain since morning damaged houses and other structures in various parts of the capital complex on Monday.

In Lekhi area, two OBT houses were submerged, while two houses in Upper Police Colony in Naharlagun were damaged by a landslide.

Capital Complex DC Vikram Singh Malik visited both the sites and took stock of the situation. The victims were evacuated to safer locations and were provided with immediate relief by EAC Ashok Tajo and Naharlagun CO Laxmi Dodum on behalf of the capital complex administration.

The DC has appealed to the residents of the capital to remain alert and refrain from staying in low-lying areas and vulnerable locations.

“The works departments are working 24×7 on the ground with men and machineries,” the DC said. “However, toll free number, 1077, may be called anytime for any kind of assistance.”

Blockages that had occurred on the Ganga-Jully road, the Museum-Panchali road, the Borum road, etc, were cleared by the PWD. (DIPRO)