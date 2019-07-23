Severe drinking water crisis hits Aalo

AALO, Jul 22: Rain-triggered floods have caused major damages to water supply structures and created a severe drinking water crisis here in West Siang district.

As per the DIPRO, the drinking water supply system (head-works) feeding Aalo town from the water sources in the Ene, Hisum and Hide rivers and Panya stream were completely damaged by floods in the intervening night of 20 and 21 July.

The department is facing a Herculean task in meeting the drinking water needs of the township, and it is making arrangement to supply water through private vehicles.

Restoration works are underway on a war footing, the PHE department said. The public is also helping the department in carrying out the restoration works.