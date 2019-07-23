Relief items distributed to flood affected families

NAHARLAGUN, Jul 22: Members of the Kristi Kendra here distributed ration and other essential items among over 300 flood affected families in Golsepa-Kuhimari and Dipara villages in Gohpur subdivision of Assam during two relief camps it organised there on Sunday.

Health camps were also conducted at the villages, during which a team of doctors, including Dr Moon Moon Das from the RK Mission Hospital, Itanagar, and Dr Devendar Sachdev of the TRIHMS, Naharlagun, carried out health check-ups of the flood affected people, and distributed medicines.

The camps were organised with assistance from the Biswanath Chariali district administration and local youths of Gohpur.