NAHARLAGUN, Jul 22: Members of the Kristi Kendra here distributed ration and other essential items among over 300 flood affected families in Golsepa-Kuhimari and Dipara villages in Gohpur subdivision of Assam during two relief camps it organised there on Sunday.
Health camps were also conducted at the villages, during which a team of doctors, including Dr Moon Moon Das from the RK Mission Hospital, Itanagar, and Dr Devendar Sachdev of the TRIHMS, Naharlagun, carried out health check-ups of the flood affected people, and distributed medicines.
The camps were organised with assistance from the Biswanath Chariali district administration and local youths of Gohpur.
Relief items distributed to flood affected families
NAHARLAGUN, Jul 22: Members of the Kristi Kendra here distributed ration and other essential items among over 300 flood affected families in Golsepa-Kuhimari and Dipara villages in Gohpur subdivision of Assam during two relief camps it organised there on Sunday.