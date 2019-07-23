Arunachal bags 6 medals in Sr Natl Kick-Boxing C’ship

ITANAGAR, Jul 22: Arunachal Pradesh bagged two gold and equal numbers of silver and bronze medals in the Wako India Senior National Kick-Boxing Championship, which was held in Haryana from 18 to 21 July.

Jumi Basar and Modum Dodum bagged the gold medals in the light contact and the point fight events in the below 89 kg and 63 kg body weight category, respectively. Basar also won a bronze in point fight.

Robin Deori (-71 kg) and Neelam Haniya (-74 kg) bagged a silver medal each in the full contact and point fight events. Bialok Ragit (-79 kg) won the second bronze for the state in point fight.

Charu Govin and Gopal Chutia Moran were the team coach and manager, respectively.