Highway sinks near Yorte camp

PAKKE-KESSANG, Jul 23: A long stretch of National Highway 13 sank substantially near Yorte camp, between Pakke-Kessang and the Passa river, on Monday, leaving several vehicles stranded at both ends.

A temporary diversion road was cut for the movement of stranded light motor vehicles on Monday, but it was also blocked on Tuesday after heavy overnight rainfall.

Reportedly, several heavy vehicles which were going to Seppa in East Kameng district were stranded at Pakke-Kessang.

“Due to continuous heavy downpour, the Shushi Infra & Mining Company is unable to construct a diversion road for heavy vehicles. The road will be restored when it stops raining,” said Pakke-Kessang DC T Messar in a press release.

As per information, an approximately 30-km stretch the road has sunk.

The DC advised commuters to avoid driving on the sunken portion of the road after 4 pm. He said three people drowned in the Passa stream in a car accident on 8 July at the same location.

“Only one body could be recovered out of the three in spite of the best efforts by the NDRF and the SDRF for five days,” he said.