Monsoon hits Siang valley hard

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, Jul 23: Torrential rains in the Siang valley have severely affected normal life, besides damaging cultivated land in the region.

Rain-triggered landslides along the Pasighat-Pangin Trans-Arunachal Highway blocked the road at Koreng village, between Pangin and Boleng, on Monday. The local people have urged the Siang district administration to keep regular vigil on the situation and pass necessary orders to ensure safe travel for motorists.

The Siang river, which had started receding in Pasighat, is swelling again due to heavy downpour in the upper reaches, according to a water resource department report. However, the department said the river is still flowing below the danger level.

The swelling Siang and Sibiya rivers are inundating the Brahmaputra river in Assam, which is rising in Dhemaji and Dibrugarh.

Overflowing water from the Lali and the Brahmaputra is causing floods in Dhemaji district of Assam, and the situation there is reported to be grim.