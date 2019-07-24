SSA teachers seek timely conduct of DPC meetings for job regularization

ITANAGAR, Jul 23: Stating that conducting of re-interview of the SSA teachers recruited from 2003 upto 2011 would supersede the interests of the senior most cadre of the SSA teachers, a group of TGT 2006 batch of SSA (ISSE) teachers has requested the education secretary to initiate steps to “ensure a feasible atmosphere for speedy conduct of departmental promotion committee (DPC) meetings for regularization of teachers of the 2003 and 2006 batches.”

In a representation to the education secretary on Tuesday, the group of TGT 2006 batch SSA (ISSE) teachers said, “Under the 2009 cabinet decision, the regularization process was too slow. Regularization of more than 600 SSA teachers of the 2003 and 2006 batches is yet to be completed. Hence, two processes for regularization is injustice for which legal remedy can be sought by us.

Many of the 2003 and 2006 batch teachers are waiting for regularization since the last 15 years.”

They said DPC meetings for regularization of the SSA teachers have not been held for the last two years, and appealed to the secretary to take urgent steps to ensure timely conduct of DPC meetings for early regularization of the remaining 2003 and 2006 batch teachers.