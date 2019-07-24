APSCW urges police to speed up probe into body recovery case

ITANAGAR, Jul 23: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) on Tuesday requested the capital police to speed up the investigation into the case of the recovery of a suspected female body from the bank of the Papu river on 19 July.

The police had found a semi-decomposed body, suspected to be of a female, on the bank of the Papu river near the Shiv Mandir along the Itanagar-Naharlagun road last Friday.

While the body was beyond recognition, the police assumed that it might be of a female. An unnatural death case (No 07/19 u/s 174) had been registered at the Itanagar police station and an inquiry launched.

Expressing concern and sorrow over the “occurrence of such incidents,” the APSCW sought the status of the case from the police, and requested the people to cooperate with the police.