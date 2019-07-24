Unidentified woman’s body found

[ Karda Natam ]

DUGI, Jul 23: The body of an unidentified woman has been found dumped near the stream beside a field in Dugi village in Upper Subansiri district.

The body, which was found by the villagers, is yet to be identified. The police in Dumporijo suspect that the woman may have been raped.

Dumporijo PS OC Tanti, who visited the spot, said the body will be taken out from the stream on Wednesday morning. The OC said the police station has not received any missing report so far.

Investigation and medical procedure will be initiated once the body is taken out of the stream.