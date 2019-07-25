Governor holds high-level meet on Miao-Vijoynagar road

ITANAGAR, Jul 24: Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Dr BD Mishra convened a high level meeting here at the Raj Bhavan to discuss in detail about the long pending Miao-Vijoynagar road construction issue.

The governor, once again reiterated for concerted effort from all the stakeholders for building good road connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh.

Sharing his concern about road blocks and damages, he said that good road is in absolute public interest and development of the state.

The governor emphasized on proactive role of the government departments.

“The departments must be sincere and persistence in their approach and at the same time the private constructing agencies must realize their responsibilities to ensure quality of work to avoid recurring incidences of road damages during rainy seasons,” the governor said, and advised the officials to work within a fixed time frame.

Earlier, the ministers, senior officers and engineers briefed the governor about the road connectivity with reference to strategic roads, particularly Miao-Vijoynagar road in Changlang district. They discussed on issues, challenges and way ahead for the road projects.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam, Urban Development Minister Kamlung Mossang, Commissioner GS Meena, PCCF Rabindra Kumar, RWD Secretary Kapa Kholie, RWD Chief Engineer Doli Nyodu and RWD Executive Engineer N Rike were present in the meeting. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)